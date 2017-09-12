BRIEF-Rane (Madras) allotts 1.1 mln shares at 547 rupees each * Says allots 3,65,630 warrants at 547 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Rane Holdings June-qtr consol profit rises * June quarter consol profit 359.9 million rupees versus 190 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Rane (Madras) June-qtr profit falls * June quarter profit 27.2 million rupees versus profit 33.3 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Rane (Madras) seeks members' nod to approve preferential issue of equity shares * Seeks members' nod to approve preferential issue of equity shares

BRIEF-Rane (Madras) to consider fund raising via issue of shares and/or convertible securities on preferential basis * To consider fund raising plans of co by way of issuance of shares and/or convertible securities to promoters/promoter group on preferential basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2w5DpXY Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Rane (Madras) approves election of Harish Lakshman as vice chairman * Says approved election of harish lakshman as vice chairman of company, w.e.f. May 16, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMU5UG) Further company coverage: