Rane Holdings Ltd (RANE.NS)

RANE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,740.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-22.00 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
Rs1,762.80
Open
Rs1,761.00
Day's High
Rs1,785.00
Day's Low
Rs1,731.60
Volume
1,608
Avg. Vol
13,686
52-wk High
Rs2,020.00
52-wk Low
Rs700.00

Rane Holdings Limited is a holding company engaged in investing in Rane group companies that are engaged in the manufacturing, supplying and marketing of auto components for transportation industry. The Company's principal products/services include dividend income, trademark fees, information technology support service and... (more)

Beta: 1.35
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs25,656.51
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 14.28
Dividend: 5.00
Yield (%): 0.47

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

BRIEF-Rane (Madras) allotts 1.1 mln shares at 547 rupees each

* Says allots 3,65,630 warrants at 547 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Rane Holdings June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 359.9 million rupees versus 190 million rupees year ago

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Rane (Madras) June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 27.2 million rupees versus profit 33.3 million rupees year ago

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Rane (Madras) seeks members' nod to approve preferential issue of equity shares

* Seeks members' nod to approve preferential issue of equity shares

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Rane (Madras) to consider fund raising via issue of shares and/or convertible securities on preferential basis

* To consider fund raising plans of co by way of issuance of shares and/or convertible securities to promoters/promoter group on preferential basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2w5DpXY Further company coverage:

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Rane (Madras) approves election of Harish Lakshman as vice chairman

* Says approved election of harish lakshman as vice chairman of company, w.e.f. May 16, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMU5UG) Further company coverage:

16 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Rane (Madras) posts March-qtr loss

* March quarter consol net loss 1.3 million rupees versus profit 26.6 million rupees year ago

16 May 2017
