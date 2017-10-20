Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes (RAPT4.SA)
RAPT4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
7.85BRL
20 Oct 2017
7.85BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.17 (+2.21%)
R$ 0.17 (+2.21%)
Prev Close
R$ 7.68
R$ 7.68
Open
R$ 7.75
R$ 7.75
Day's High
R$ 7.95
R$ 7.95
Day's Low
R$ 7.75
R$ 7.75
Volume
1,590,500
1,590,500
Avg. Vol
1,455,931
1,455,931
52-wk High
R$ 8.05
R$ 8.05
52-wk Low
R$ 3.26
R$ 3.26
About
Randon SA Implementos e Participacoes, formerly Randon Participacoes SA, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of heavy vehicles and parts. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Railway wagons and vehicles, which focuses on the production and distribution of various wagon... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 2,386.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|345.78
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|0.59