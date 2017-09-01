Edition:
Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT.L)

RAT.L on London Stock Exchange

2,580.00GBp
4:18pm IST
Change (% chg)

-8.00 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
2,588.00
Open
2,568.00
Day's High
2,583.00
Day's Low
2,564.00
Volume
2,199
Avg. Vol
48,155
52-wk High
2,842.00
52-wk Low
1,745.00

About

Rathbone Brothers Plc (Rathbone) is a United Kingdom-based provider of investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, professional intermediaries and trustees. The Company's services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice and... (more)

Beta: 0.85
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,337.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 51.25
Dividend: 22.00
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-AGF Management says ‍Smith & Williamson is no longer in discussions with Rathbone Brothers

* AGF Management Limited confirms changes to Smith & Williamson prospective merger

01 Sep 2017

Rathbone Brothers terminates merger talks with Smith & Williamson

Aug 31 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said on Thursday that it had terminated talks with UK-based financial services provider Smith & Williamson over a possible all-share merger. Rathbone said it would incur a charge of about 5 million pounds ($6.45 million) in 2017 for the expenses related to the merger talks. The company had said earlier this month that it was in exclusive merger talks with Smith & Williamson. ($1 = 0.7756 pounds) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengalu

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-AGF Management confirms that Smith & Williamson and Rathbone Brothers are in merger talks

* AGF Management Ltd ‍responds to media reports in U.K. regarding a potential change to its investment in Smith & Williamson​

21 Aug 2017

19 Aug 2017

UK's Rathbone Brothers in merger talks with Smith and Williamson -Sky

LONDON, Aug 19 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers is in advanced talks with UK-based financial services provider Smith and Williamson about a 2 billion pound ($2.6 billion) merger, Sky News reported on Saturday.

19 Aug 2017

Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers gets Q1 market boost

LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.

11 May 2017
