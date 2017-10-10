RBL Bank Ltd (RATB.NS)
527.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs6.55 (+1.26%)
Rs521.00
Rs523.65
Rs531.90
Rs521.65
1,429,682
1,488,754
Rs600.90
Rs324.40
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs214,444.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|415.59
|Dividend:
|1.80
|Yield (%):
|0.35
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Axiscades Engineering Technologies says RBL Bank providing credit facilities to unit
* RBL Bank is providing credit facilities for 587 million rupees to Axiscades Aerospace & Technologies Source text - http://bit.ly/2ga9DOK Further company coverage:
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 6
Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd
MEDIA-India's Bharat Financial Inclusion in final stages of discussion with potential buyers IndusInd, RBL Bank - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Aug 30
Aug 30 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE090A161J4 ICICI BK 31-Aug-17 99.9835 6.0235 1 5 99.
TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Aug 24
Aug 24 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE092T16AE9 IDFC BK 28-Aug-17 99.9335 6.0722 2 125 99.
BRIEF-RBL Bank completes capital raise of 16.80 bln rupees
* Says completes capital raise of INR 16.80 billion Source text: [RBL Bank has successfully completed the capital infusion of Rs. 1680 Cr. from a set of marquee domestic and international investors. The Bank has issued 32,621,354 equity shares on preferential basis at a price of Rs 515 per share.] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's RBL Bank June quarter net profit up 45 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.41 billion rupees versus 973.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Varam Capital & RBL Bank tie-up to take ATM services to doorsteps
* Varam Capital-RBL Bank tie-up to take ATM services to doorsteps
BRIEF-India's RBL Bank approves issue of 32.6 mln equity shares on preferential basis
* Says approved issue of 32.6 million equity shares on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's RBL Bank seeks members' nod for issue of debt securities worth up to 25 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for increase in borrowing powers to up to 150 billion rupees