BRIEF-Axiscades Engineering Technologies says RBL Bank providing credit facilities to unit * RBL Bank is providing credit facilities for 587 million rupees to Axiscades Aerospace & Technologies ‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2ga9DOK Further company coverage:

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 6 Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd

MEDIA-India's Bharat Financial Inclusion in final stages of discussion with potential buyers IndusInd, RBL Bank - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Aug 30 Aug 30 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE090A161J4 ICICI BK 31-Aug-17 99.9835 6.0235 1 5 99.

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Aug 24 Aug 24 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE092T16AE9 IDFC BK 28-Aug-17 99.9335 6.0722 2 125 99.

BRIEF-RBL Bank completes capital raise of 16.80 bln rupees * Says completes capital raise of INR 16.80 billion Source text: [RBL Bank has successfully completed the capital infusion of Rs. 1680 Cr. from a set of marquee domestic and international investors. The Bank has issued 32,621,354 equity shares on preferential basis at a price of Rs 515 per share.] Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's RBL Bank June quarter net profit up 45 pct * June quarter net profit 1.41 billion rupees versus 973.4 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Varam Capital & RBL Bank tie-up to take ATM services to doorsteps * Varam Capital-RBL Bank tie-up to take ATM services to doorsteps

BRIEF-India's RBL Bank approves issue of 32.6 mln equity shares on preferential basis * Says approved issue of 32.6 million equity shares on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: