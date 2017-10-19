PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 19 Oct 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reckitt to reshape as sales growth evaporates LONDON Britain's Reckitt Benckiser will split its business into two divisions -- consumer healthcare and home and hygiene products -- to try to revive sales that are set to stall this year.

Reckitt to reshape as sales growth evaporates LONDON Britain's Reckitt Benckiser will split its business into two divisions -- consumer healthcare and home and hygiene products -- to try to revive sales that are set to stall this year.

UPDATE 3-Reckitt to reshape as sales growth evaporates * Q3 like for like sales down 1 pct, miss estimates (Adds comments from analyst, Breakingviews link)

FTSE 100 shrugs off Reckitt Benckiser blip LONDON, Oct 18 The UK's top share index held its ground on Wednesday as third quarter earnings trickled in, with shares in Reckitt Benckiser dipping after a disappointing update.

BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments * Reckitt benckiser ceo says seeing subdued growth in developed and developing markets

Reckitt Benckiser to form two business units for better focus LONDON, Oct 18 Reckitt Benckiser plans to reorganise its business into two distinct units, one for health and the other for hygiene and home products, as it tries to improve its flagging performance.

BRIEF-JAB Holdings discloses 6.69 pct stake in Reckitt Benckiser - filing * JAB HOLDINGS B.V. DISCLOSES 6.69 PERCENT STAKE IN RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC - REGULATORY FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Banking bounce keeps Britain's FTSE steady LONDON, Sept 28 Banks were a bright spot on Britain's top share index on Thursday, helped by hopes of U.S. tax reforms and rate hikes, though drops among dollar-earning consumer stocks weighed. The blue chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent at 7,318.67 points by 0908 GMT, in line with a broadly flat European market.