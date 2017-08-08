Edition:
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO)

RBA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

36.29CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$36.29
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
149,728
52-wk High
$52.88
52-wk Low
$34.03

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding,... (more)

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,177.84
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 107.10
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 2.29

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

BRIEF-Ritchie Bros Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $166.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $162.6 million

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers qtrly adj EPS $0.33

* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc - qtrly revenues $166.2 million versus $ 158.8mln; qtrly earnings per share $0.16; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33 Source text - http://bit.ly/2vIPxka Further company coverage:

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Kim Fennell and Amy Guggenheim Shenkan to join Ritchie Bros' board

* Kim Fennell and Amy Guggenheim shenkan to join Ritchie Bros.' board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Ritchie Bros and Caterpillar launch strategic alliance

* Ritchie Bros. - ‍under alliance, co will become Caterpillar's preferred global partner for live onsite and online auctions for used cat equipment​

03 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Ritchie Bros., IronPlanet secure unconditional antitrust clearance

* Ritchie Bros. and IronPlanet secure unconditional antitrust clearance from the U.S. Department of justice; acquisition is expected to close in the next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 May 2017
