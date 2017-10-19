Edition:
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS.L)

RBS.L on London Stock Exchange

282.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
282.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
11,788,735
52-wk High
286.20
52-wk Low
180.00

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through...

Beta: 0.90
Market Cap(Mil.): £32,608.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 11,962.11
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

UPDATE 1-Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn

LONDON, Oct 19 Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter triggered another profit warning.

19 Oct 2017

Queen's bank goes for younger clients as rivals try to steal crown

LONDON After three centuries as banker to Britain's rich and famous, from Charles Dickens to Queen Elizabeth II, Coutts, one of the world's oldest banks, is trying to modernize.

13 Oct 2017

UK lawmakers pile pressure on watchdog over RBS report

LONDON, Oct 13 British lawmakers have hired a barrister to check if a summary of a report by regulators into how Royal Bank of Scotland treated companies in difficulties is comprehensive and fair.

13 Oct 2017

LPC-Funds search for niche as middle market loans heat up

Oct 10 Growing pressure on lenders to reduce covenants in the syndicated loan market is filtering down to the middle market, prompting direct lenders to find a creative way to navigate an increasingly competitive industry.

10 Oct 2017

LPC-UK banks face loan ring-fencing challenge

LONDON, Sept 29 Ring-fencing regulation is increasing the cost and cutting the profitability of syndicated lending for UK banks, which is prompting some UK lenders to exit relationships with British companies and helping foreign banks to increase market share.

29 Sep 2017

REFILE-Nomura, RBS lose bid to overturn $839 million mortgage bond award

NEW YORK, Sept 28 Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc lost a U.S. court appeal on Thursday to overturn an order requiring them to pay $839 million for making false statements while selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

29 Sep 2017
