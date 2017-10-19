UPDATE 1-Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn LONDON, Oct 19 Interserve warned on Thursday it could breach its financing tests after a further deterioration in trading in its British construction and support services businesses in the third quarter triggered another profit warning.

UPDATE 1-British financial watchdog consents to scrutiny of confidential RBS report LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has agreed to allow a confidential report on the Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment of struggling companies to be scrutinised by a barrister, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

Queen's bank goes for younger clients as rivals try to steal crown LONDON After three centuries as banker to Britain's rich and famous, from Charles Dickens to Queen Elizabeth II, Coutts, one of the world's oldest banks, is trying to modernize.

UK lawmakers pile pressure on watchdog over RBS report LONDON British lawmakers have hired a barrister to check if a summary of a report by regulators into how Royal Bank of Scotland treated companies in difficulties is comprehensive and fair.

LPC-Funds search for niche as middle market loans heat up Oct 10 Growing pressure on lenders to reduce covenants in the syndicated loan market is filtering down to the middle market, prompting direct lenders to find a creative way to navigate an increasingly competitive industry.

LPC-UK banks face loan ring-fencing challenge LONDON, Sept 29 Ring-fencing regulation is increasing the cost and cutting the profitability of syndicated lending for UK banks, which is prompting some UK lenders to exit relationships with British companies and helping foreign banks to increase market share.