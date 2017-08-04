Redefine Properties Ltd (RDFJ.J)
RDFJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,088.83ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.17 (-0.02%)
Prev Close
1,089.00
Open
1,089.00
Day's High
1,091.00
Day's Low
1,083.00
Volume
6,627,622
Avg. Vol
11,222,580
52-wk High
1,175.00
52-wk Low
1,005.00
About
Redefine Properties Limited is a South Africa-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through its local and foreign segments. The local segment is divided into property sectors, including office, retail, industrial and specialized. The Company derives rental income from investments in office, retail,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R61,585.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,650.05
|Dividend:
|44.82
|Yield (%):
|8.18
BRIEF-Redefine Properties appoints Bridgitte Mathews as deputy chairperson and lead independent director
* APPOINTED BRIDGITTE MATHEWS AS DEPUTY CHAIRPERSON AND LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Redefine Properties posts HY pre-tax profit 3.74 billion rand
* HY profit before taxation R3.74 billion versus R937.6 million year ago