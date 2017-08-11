Edition:
India

Real Matters Inc (REAL.TO)

REAL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.13CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$10.13
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
37,170
52-wk High
$15.00
52-wk Low
$8.29

Chart for

About

Real Matters Inc. is a Canada-based technology company. The Company is an independent provider of mortgage title and closing services in America. It offers a cloud-based technology platform, redihive, to generate insights into residential and commercial property data, and provides its customers with subject matter expertise... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $910.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 87.49
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about REAL.TO

BRIEF-Real Matters reports qtrly net revenue of $23.3 million

* Qtrly net revenue of $23.3 million, down from $23.9 million in Q3 2016

11 Aug 2017
» More REAL.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates