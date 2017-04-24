Edition:
Rebosis Property Fund Ltd (REBJ.J)

REBJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,095.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
1,100.00
Open
1,100.00
Day's High
1,100.00
Day's Low
1,090.00
Volume
185,154
Avg. Vol
640,604
52-wk High
1,348.00
52-wk Low
1,052.00

About

Rebosis Property Fund Limited is a South Africa-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in three business segments: retail, office and industrial. The Company's portfolio consists of shopping centers and single tenanted commercial offices. The Company's portfolio consists of approximately 20 retail,... (more)

Beta: 0.32
Market Cap(Mil.): R8,628.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 705.58
Dividend: 60.80
Yield (%): 11.18

Latest News about REBJ.J

BRIEF-Rebosis Property reports HY HEPS of 35.44 cents

* Declared a dividend of 60.80 cents per share for six months ended Feb.28 2017

24 Apr 2017
