Redington (India) Ltd (REDI.NS)

REDI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

155.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.20 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs154.45
Open
Rs153.00
Day's High
Rs157.10
Day's Low
Rs152.65
Volume
192,976
Avg. Vol
616,852
52-wk High
Rs168.15
52-wk Low
Rs82.05

Redington (India) Limited is an India-based company, which operates in the information technology product distribution business, supply chain solutions and after sales services of information technology products. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in India, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa and South Asia countries. The... (more)

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.88 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.30 10.90
ROE: -- 13.13 14.09

