BRIEF-Enorama Pharma ‍starts cooperation with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories * ‍STARTS COOPERATION WITH DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES ON SALES IN NORTH AMERICA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sensex rises for third session; Tata Motors surges Indian shares closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday as automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd gained on strong monthly sales, while investors shifted their focus to the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting on Wednesday.

Indian shares head for 3rd session of gains; automakers jump on Sept sales Oct 3 Indian shares rose over 1 percent on Tuesday and were headed for a third consecutive session of gains, as automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd surged after posting strong monthly sales, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories jumped on the launch of a drug in its key U.S. market.

BUZZ-India's Dr.Reddy's Labs rises on drug launch in U.S. market ** Drugmaker Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd shares up as much as 3.7 pct to 2,415 rupees, their highest since Sept. 28

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for plant in Andhra Pradesh * Says gets EIR from U.S. FDA for formulation Srikakulam plant (SEZ) unit 1, Andhra Pradesh Source text - http://bit.ly/2wleXS9 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs says FDA completes ‍audit of co's Telangana facilities with no observations​ * FDA completes ‍audit of co's Telangana custom pharmaceutical services facility, technology development centre with no observations​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hhsmbf Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Laboratories gets EIR from US FDA for Formulation Srikakulam plant * Says received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from US FDA for formulation Srikakulam plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 1-Indivior files lawsuits against Suboxone generic rivals Sept 15 Indivior's U.S. subsidiary has filed lawsuits against firms seeking approval for generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, which generates 80 percent of the drugmaker's revenue.