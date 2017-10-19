Edition:
Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.BO)

RELI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

938.10INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs27.75 (+3.05%)
Prev Close
Rs910.35
Open
Rs911.15
Day's High
Rs943.45
Day's Low
Rs909.90
Volume
540,383
Avg. Vol
726,125
52-wk High
Rs943.45
52-wk Low
Rs466.00

Chart for

About

Reliance Industries Limited is engaged in refining, including manufacturing of refined petroleum products, and petrochemicals, including manufacturing of basic chemicals, fertilizers and nitrogen compounds, plastic and synthetic rubber in primary forms. The Company's segments include Refining, Petrochemicals, Oil and Gas,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs5,300,662.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,332.55
Dividend: 5.50
Yield (%): 0.66

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about RELI.BO

Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

3:50pm IST

Indian shares end higher; Reliance boosts

Oct 23 Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

3:47pm IST

BUZZ-Indian telcos rise after Jio raises tariffs; Reliance Industries hits record high

** Shares of Indian telecom companies rise after Reliance Industries Ltd's telecoms arm, Jio, raised tariffs last week, signalling more pricing discipline in the sector

10:01am IST

MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries, ONGC team up to share infrastructure - Business Line

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

9:35am IST

CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuela's state-run oil firm, PDVSA, is increasingly delivering poor quality crude oil to major refiners in the United States, India and China, causing repeated complaints, canceled orders and demands for discounts, according to internal PDVSA documents and interviews with a dozen oil executives, workers, traders and inspectors.

19 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries to raise $2.5 bln overseas to fund telecom loans - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

19 Oct 2017

MEDIA-BP PLC working with India's Reliance Industries to start petrol pumps in a few months - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

19 Oct 2017

Earnings vs. Estimates