Edition:
India

Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS)

RELI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

939.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs29.85 (+3.28%)
Prev Close
Rs909.90
Open
Rs912.90
Day's High
Rs944.70
Day's Low
Rs909.10
Volume
12,551,649
Avg. Vol
8,495,597
52-wk High
Rs944.70
52-wk Low
Rs465.00

Chart for

About

Reliance Industries Limited is engaged in refining, including manufacturing of refined petroleum products, and petrochemicals, including manufacturing of basic chemicals, fertilizers and nitrogen compounds, plastic and synthetic rubber in primary forms. The Company's segments include Refining, Petrochemicals, Oil and Gas,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs5,300,662.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,332.55
Dividend: 5.50
Yield (%): 0.66

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about RELI.NS

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 23

Oct 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10428.50 NSE 47809.40 ============= TOTAL 58237.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

23 Oct 2017

India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise

Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.

23 Oct 2017

India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise

Oct 23 Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.

23 Oct 2017

Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

23 Oct 2017

Indian shares end higher; Reliance boosts

Oct 23 Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

23 Oct 2017

BUZZ-Indian telcos rise after Jio raises tariffs; Reliance Industries hits record high

** Shares of Indian telecom companies rise after Reliance Industries Ltd's telecoms arm, Jio, raised tariffs last week, signalling more pricing discipline in the sector

23 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries, ONGC team up to share infrastructure - Business Line

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

23 Oct 2017

Venezuela's deteriorating oil quality riles major refiners

CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuela's state-run oil firm, PDVSA, is increasingly delivering poor quality crude oil to major refiners in the United States, India and China, causing repeated complaints, canceled orders and demands for discounts, according to internal PDVSA documents and interviews with a dozen oil executives, workers, traders and inspectors.

19 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries to raise $2.5 bln overseas to fund telecom loans - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

19 Oct 2017

MEDIA-BP PLC working with India's Reliance Industries to start petrol pumps in a few months - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

19 Oct 2017
» More RELI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates