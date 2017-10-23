TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Oct 23 Oct 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 10428.50 NSE 47809.40 ============= TOTAL 58237.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.

India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise Oct 23 Shares in Indian wireless operators rose sharply on Monday after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio telecom unit increased mobile data tariffs, raising hopes of an easing in the cut-throat competition that has eroded profits in the sector.

Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

Indian shares end higher; Reliance boosts Oct 23 Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

BUZZ-Indian telcos rise after Jio raises tariffs; Reliance Industries hits record high ** Shares of Indian telecom companies rise after Reliance Industries Ltd's telecoms arm, Jio, raised tariffs last week, signalling more pricing discipline in the sector

MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries, ONGC team up to share infrastructure - Business Line - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Venezuela's deteriorating oil quality riles major refiners CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuela's state-run oil firm, PDVSA, is increasingly delivering poor quality crude oil to major refiners in the United States, India and China, causing repeated complaints, canceled orders and demands for discounts, according to internal PDVSA documents and interviews with a dozen oil executives, workers, traders and inspectors.

MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries to raise $2.5 bln overseas to fund telecom loans - Business Standard - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy