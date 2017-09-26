Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J)
REMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
21,799.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Remgro Limited is an investment holding company. The Company's investment portfolio includes over 30 investee companies. The Company focuses on approximately seven industries, including food, liquor and home care; banking; healthcare; insurance; industrial; infrastructure, and media and sport. Its investments consist of both... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R115,898.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|529.22
|Dividend:
|301.00
|Yield (%):
|2.26
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|9.43
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.03
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|18.10
|14.09
