Localiza Rent a Car SA (RENT3.SA)

RENT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

59.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 59.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,365,838
52-wk High
R$ 64.99
52-wk Low
R$ 30.00

About

Localiza Rent a Car SA (Localiza) is a Brazil-based company primarily involved in the car and fleet rental. The Company divides its business into three sectors: Car Rental division, which is responsible for car rental through its own agencies; Fleet Rental division, which is engaged in rental of fleet vehicles to corporations... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.87
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 13,078.35
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 222.38
Dividend: 0.19
Yield (%): 1.09

Financials

Latest News about RENT3.SA

BRIEF-Hertz launches strategic partnership with Localiza

* Hertz launches strategic partnership with Localiza, South America's largest rental car company

01 Sep 2017

Sao Paulo rideshare rules draw ire of apps, rental agencies

SAO PAULO, July 20 New rules restricting drivers of out-of-town vehicles from working with ride-hailing services in São Paulo came under fire from technology and rental car executives on Thursday, who threatened to legally challenge the decision in Brazil's biggest city.

21 Jul 2017

Brazil's Localiza posts record profit as fleet grows

SAO PAULO, July 20 Localiza Rent a Car SA , Brazil's biggest car rental agency, on Thursday posted its biggest quarterly profit ever as falling interest rates and a fast-growing fleet boosted sales and profitability.

21 Jul 2017

Localiza sees more demand stimulus as Brazil interest rates drop

SAO PAULO, April 27 Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA plans to keep stimulating rental car demand this year due to falling interest rates, executives told analysts on a Thursday earnings call.

27 Apr 2017

Localiza profit up on fleet growth, drop in Brazil interest rates

SAO PAULO, April 26 Localiza Rent a Car SA , Brazil's biggest car rental company, posted an unexpected 17 percent rise in first-quarter profit due to rapid fleet growth and falling interest rates.

27 Apr 2017
