BRIEF-Hertz launches strategic partnership with Localiza * Hertz launches strategic partnership with Localiza, South America's largest rental car company

Sao Paulo rideshare rules draw ire of apps, rental agencies SAO PAULO, July 20 New rules restricting drivers of out-of-town vehicles from working with ride-hailing services in São Paulo came under fire from technology and rental car executives on Thursday, who threatened to legally challenge the decision in Brazil's biggest city.

Brazil's Localiza posts record profit as fleet grows SAO PAULO, July 20 Localiza Rent a Car SA , Brazil's biggest car rental agency, on Thursday posted its biggest quarterly profit ever as falling interest rates and a fast-growing fleet boosted sales and profitability.

Localiza sees more demand stimulus as Brazil interest rates drop SAO PAULO, April 27 Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA plans to keep stimulating rental car demand this year due to falling interest rates, executives told analysts on a Thursday earnings call.