Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL.NS)

RHFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

655.00INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs7.70 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
Rs647.30
Open
Rs645.55
Day's High
Rs657.95
Day's Low
Rs642.85
Volume
429,224
Avg. Vol
207,403
52-wk High
Rs924.00
52-wk Low
Rs487.30

About

Repco Home Finance Limited is an India-based housing finance company. The Company provides a range of home loan products to individual borrowers in both the salaried and non-salaried (self-employed professional and self-employed non-professional) segments to suit various requirements. The Company has presence in two segments:... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs39,864.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 62.56
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.31

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 5

Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agasti Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Bk Fac

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Repco Home Finance gets shareholders' nod for offer of NCDs worth up to 30 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for offer of NCDs and commercial paper worth up to 30 billion rupees and 8 billion rupees respectively Source text: http://bit.ly/2warY16 Further company coverage:

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Repco Home Finance seeks shareholders' nod to offer NCDs & commercial paper

* Seeks shareholders' nod to offer NCDs & commercial paper aggregating to INR 30 billion & INR 8 billion respectively

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Repco Home Finance June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 451.6 million rupees versus 395.3 million rupees year ago

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Repco Home Finance to consider issue of NCDs of up to 1.80 bln rupees

* Says to consider an issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures worth 1.80 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of SRNCDs aggregating to 1 bln rupees

* Says approved allotment of 1000 SRNCDs of face value of INR 1 million each aggregating to INR 1 billion on private placement basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tHpCca) Further company coverage:

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise INR 1 bln by issuing NCDs

* Says proposes to raise INR 1 billion by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Repco Home Finance says approves allotment of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees

* Says approved allotment of 1000 secured, redeemable, ncds worth INR 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln

* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise 1 bln rupees by issue of NCDs

* Says proposes to raise 1 billion rupees by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 Jun 2017
