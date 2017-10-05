Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL.NS)
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.96
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs39,864.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|62.56
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|0.31
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 5
Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agasti Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Bk Fac
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance gets shareholders' nod for offer of NCDs worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for offer of NCDs and commercial paper worth up to 30 billion rupees and 8 billion rupees respectively Source text: http://bit.ly/2warY16 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance seeks shareholders' nod to offer NCDs & commercial paper
* Seeks shareholders' nod to offer NCDs & commercial paper aggregating to INR 30 billion & INR 8 billion respectively
BRIEF-India's Repco Home Finance June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 451.6 million rupees versus 395.3 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance to consider issue of NCDs of up to 1.80 bln rupees
* Says to consider an issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures worth 1.80 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of SRNCDs aggregating to 1 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of 1000 SRNCDs of face value of INR 1 million each aggregating to INR 1 billion on private placement basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tHpCca) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise INR 1 bln by issuing NCDs
* Says proposes to raise INR 1 billion by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance says approves allotment of NCDs worth 1 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of 1000 secured, redeemable, ncds worth INR 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance approves allotment of NCDs worth INR 2.72 bln
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion
BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise 1 bln rupees by issue of NCDs
* Says proposes to raise 1 billion rupees by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: