Rhoen Klinikum AG (RHKG.DE)
RHKG.DE on Xetra
28.76EUR
5:33pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-0.13 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
€28.90
Open
€28.84
Day's High
€28.91
Day's Low
€28.74
Volume
11,963
Avg. Vol
78,724
52-wk High
€29.27
52-wk Low
€22.66
Rhoen Klinikum AG is a Germany-based provider of health care services. It operates acute hospitals, medical care centers and rehabilitation hospitals across Germany: six clinics on Campus Bad Neustadt, including the Cardiovascular Clinic, the Frankenklinik for the Rehabilitation of Cardiovascular Patients, the Clinic for Hand... (more)
|Beta:
|0.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,934.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|66.96
|Dividend:
|0.35
|Yield (%):
|1.21
BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum H1 EBITDA at 50.2 million euros
* OUTLOOK FOR 2017: REVENUES BETWEEN EURO 1.20 BILLION AND EURO 1.23 BILLION, EBITDA BETWEEN EURO 85 MILLION AND EURO 105 MILLION
BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum sees FY revenues of EUR 1.20 bln - 1.23 bln
* FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUES OF EURO 1.20 BILLION TO EURO 1.23 BILLION AND EBITDA OF EURO 85 MILLION TO EURO 105 MILLION
BRIEF-Asklepios owner ups stake in Rhoen-Klinikum to 25.1 percent
* Says in filing that Asklepios owner Broermann's holding rises to 25.1 percent from 20.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum, UKGM, Federal State of Hesse and Universities of Giessen and Marburg achieve agreement in separate accounting
* SAYS UKGM, FEDERAL STATE OF HESSE AND UNIVERSITIES OF GIESSEN AND MARBURG ACHIEVE GROUND-BREAKING AGREEMENT IN SEPARATE ACCOUNTING
BRIEF-Rhön-Klinikum posts Q1 EBITDA of eur 25.5 million
* Interim report for the first quarter of 2017: new board of management tackles main tasks - focus on raising profitability and putting campus concept into practice - outlook for 2017