BRIEF-Richmont Mines reports acquisition of shares of Monarques Gold Corp * Richmont Mines reports acquisition of common shares of Monarques Gold Corporation

Canada's Alamos Gold buys Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 million Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in a deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million) to create a top-10 gold producer in North America.

BRIEF-Richmont Mines enters into definitive agreement with Monarques Gold for non-core Québec assets * Richmont Mines enters into definitive agreement with Monarques Gold for non-core Québec assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Monarques Gold enters into a definitive agreement to acquire all the mining assets of Richmont mines in the province of Quebec * Monarques Gold enters into a definitive agreement to acquire all the mining assets of richmont mines in the province of quebec