Richmont Mines Inc (RIC.TO)

RIC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.35CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$12.35
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
415,680
52-wk High
$13.38
52-wk Low
$7.36

About

Richmont Mines Inc, formerly Ressources Minieres Rouyn Inc, is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration and development of mining properties, principally gold. The Company operates gold mines at various sites in Quebec and Ontario. The Company's segments include Quebec and Ontario. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $620.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 63.81
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about RIC.TO

BRIEF-Richmont Mines reports acquisition of shares of Monarques Gold Corp

* Richmont Mines reports acquisition of common shares of Monarques Gold Corporation

02 Oct 2017

Canada's Alamos Gold buys Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 million

Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in a deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million) to create a top-10 gold producer in North America.

11 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Alamos Gold buys Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 mln

Sept 11 Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in a deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million) to create a top-10 gold producer in North America.

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Alamos Gold announces acquisition of Richmont Mines

* Alamos Gold announces friendly acquisition of richmont mines

11 Sep 2017

Canada's Alamos Gold to buy Richmont in a deal valued at C$905 mln

Sept 11 Canada's Alamos Gold Inc will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about C$905 million ($747 million).

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Richmont Mines enters into definitive agreement with Monarques Gold for non-core Québec assets

* Richmont Mines enters into definitive agreement with Monarques Gold for non-core Québec assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Monarques Gold enters into a definitive agreement to acquire all the mining assets of Richmont mines in the province of Quebec

* Monarques Gold enters into a definitive agreement to acquire all the mining assets of richmont mines in the province of quebec

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Richmont Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Richmont mines reports strong second quarter financial results driven by solid operational and record cost performance from the island gold mine; reports net free cash flow of $19.2 (us$14.3) million

03 Aug 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) $20.22 --
Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) $37.79 -0.05
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ANGJ.J) 13,117.00 +217.00
Goldcorp Inc. (G.TO) $16.54 --
Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) $5.23 --
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO) $55.99 --

