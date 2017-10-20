Edition:
Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.L)

RIO.L on London Stock Exchange

3,600.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,600.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,717,487
52-wk High
3,805.50
52-wk Low
2,616.00

About

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company's business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company's segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade. Its Iron... (more)

Beta: 1.16
Market Cap(Mil.): £68,390.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,789.55
Dividend: 83.13
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Latest News about RIO.L

UPDATE 2-Rio opens books to over half-dozen possible suitors for Australia coal mines –sources

* Sale seen fetching around $2 bln - sources (Adds analyst comment, industry context)

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-BHP presents united front against activist Elliott

* Analyst says gap narrowing between BHP, Rio (Adds detail on Resolution copper mine)

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership

* Says CGI and Rio Tinto expand outsourcing partnership to include industry 4.0 digital transformation initiatives

20 Oct 2017

U.S. SEC charges Rio Tinto, former top executives with fraud

SYDNEY/NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday charged mining company Rio Tinto Plc and two of its former top executives with fraud, saying they inflated the value of coal assets in Mozambique and concealed critical information while tapping the market for billions of dollars. | Video

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 5-U.S. SEC charges Rio Tinto, former top executives with fraud

* SEC seeks to bar Albanese, Elliott from roles at public companies. (Adds detail on SEC, US bonds)

19 Oct 2017

Breakingviews - Mistimed writedowns lesser of mining M&A evils

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rio Tinto bought a coal mine in Mozambique in 2011 for too much money. U.S. and UK regulators now say it came clean about the real, diminished value of the mine too late. The second type of problem is less likely to recur. Rio has settled one case already and, in any event, the accounting rules for writing down badly priced acquisitions are relatively clear. If only there were similar safeguards against mining bosses getting carried away with deals in the first p

18 Oct 2017

Factbox: Excerpts from U.S. SEC fraud filing against Rio Tinto former top executives

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged mining company Rio Tinto and two of its former top executives with inflating the value of coal assets in Mozambique and concealing critical information while tapping the market for billions of dollars.

18 Oct 2017

TIMELINE-Rio Tinto faces fraud charges over Mozambique coal investment

SYDNEY, Oct 18 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged mining company Rio Tinto Plc and two of its former top executives with fraud, saying they inflated the value of coal assets in Mozambique and concealed critical information while tapping the market for billions of dollars.

18 Oct 2017

