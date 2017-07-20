Edition:
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFO.NS)

RKFO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

692.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.80 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs687.65
Open
Rs687.80
Day's High
Rs699.00
Day's Low
Rs687.80
Volume
29,551
Avg. Vol
43,855
52-wk High
Rs714.00
52-wk Low
Rs255.00

About

Ramkrishna Forgings Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of forgings. The Company is operating in Forgings, and Tours & Travels segments. The Company supplies its products to various sectors, such as domestic and overseas markets. It also operates as a critical safety item supplier for screw coupling, bolster suspension, side... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.07
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs20,913.97
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 32.59
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.16

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about RKFO.NS

BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings approves allotment of shares worth 2 bln rupees

* Says approved allotment of 3.9 million shares worth 2 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings approves closure of QIP

* Says approved issue price of 510 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings gets members' nod to issue shares worth up to 2 bln rupees

* Gets members' nod to issue, allot shares for amount not exceeding INR 2 billion to QIB

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Ramkrishna Forgings seeks members' nod for issue of shares via QIP

* Seeks members' nod for raising funds by issuing equity shares in course of QIP for amount not exceeding INR 2 billion

31 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Ramkrishna Forgings March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter pat 140.9 million rupees versus 111.1 million rupees year ago

19 May 2017

BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings to consider raising of funds/issuance of securities

* Says to consider raising of funds/issuance of securities through public or private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates