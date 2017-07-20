Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFO.NS)
RKFO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
692.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.80 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs687.65
Open
Rs687.80
Day's High
Rs699.00
Day's Low
Rs687.80
Volume
29,551
Avg. Vol
43,855
52-wk High
Rs714.00
52-wk Low
Rs255.00
About
Ramkrishna Forgings Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of forgings. The Company is operating in Forgings, and Tours & Travels segments. The Company supplies its products to various sectors, such as domestic and overseas markets. It also operates as a critical safety item supplier for screw coupling, bolster suspension, side... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs20,913.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|32.59
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings approves allotment of shares worth 2 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of 3.9 million shares worth 2 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings approves closure of QIP
* Says approved issue price of 510 rupees per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings gets members' nod to issue shares worth up to 2 bln rupees
* Gets members' nod to issue, allot shares for amount not exceeding INR 2 billion to QIB
BRIEF-India's Ramkrishna Forgings seeks members' nod for issue of shares via QIP
* Seeks members' nod for raising funds by issuing equity shares in course of QIP for amount not exceeding INR 2 billion
BRIEF-India's Ramkrishna Forgings March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter pat 140.9 million rupees versus 111.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Ramkrishna Forgings to consider raising of funds/issuance of securities
* Says to consider raising of funds/issuance of securities through public or private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: