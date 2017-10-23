Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)
About
BRIEF-Reliance Communications gets final approval from DoT for demerger of wireless business of Sistema Shyam Teleservices
* Gets final approval from DoT for demerger of wireless business of Sistema Shyam Teleservices Limited into co
Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing
MUMBAI Bharti Airtel Ltd is acquiring the Tata conglomerate's consumer mobile business virtually free of charge in a deal that gives India's top wireless player a major subscriber base boost, while stemming the bleed for Tata from a money-losing venture.
UPDATE 2-Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing
* High debt, eroding profit forcing India telco consolidation (Adds analyst comment, context on telecom market)
BRIEF-India's National Co Law Tribunal to hear RCom, Ericsson case on Nov. 8
* India's National Company Law Tribunal says to hear Reliance Communications, Ericsson case on Nov. 8 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)
MEDIA-India's Tech Mahindra files insolvency petitions against Reliance Communications - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
India's RCom says applies to withdraw towers spin-off plan
MUMBAI, Oct 4 India's Reliance Communications said on Wednesday it had applied to a tribunal to withdraw a plan to spin-off its towers business, as a first step towards renegotiating the deal after ending plans to merge its wireless business with a rival.
BRIEF-Reliance Communications files application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business
* Says application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business under RITL been filed as on 3 October
RCom reworking tower assets stake sale after wireless deal flop
MUMBAI Reliance Communications is reworking a planned $1.7 billion stake sale in its tower assets after scrapping a proposed merger of its wireless arm with smaller rival Aircel, as its shares tumbled to an all-time low.
India's RCom shares drop 7.8 pct to record low after Aircel merger deal collapses
MUMBAI, Oct 3 Shares of India's Reliance Communications tumbled as much as 7.8 percent in early trade on Tuesday to an all-time low after the company scrapped a proposed merger of its wireless arm with rival Aircel, raising doubts about a debt-reduction plan.
RCom's debt-repayment plan hits snag as Aircel deal collapses
MUMBAI Reliance Communications is reassessing debt repayment options after a deal to merge its wireless arm with smaller rival Aircel was scrapped, dealing a fresh blow to the embattled Indian telecoms company.