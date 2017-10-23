Edition:
Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)

RLCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

17.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.30 (+7.93%)
Prev Close
Rs16.40
Open
Rs16.50
Day's High
Rs17.95
Day's Low
Rs16.45
Volume
67,983,878
Avg. Vol
25,428,432
52-wk High
Rs48.25
52-wk Low
Rs15.90

Reliance Communications Limited is a telecommunications service provider. The Company operates through two segments: India Operations and Global Operations. India operations segment comprises wireless telecommunications services to retail customers through global system for mobile communication (GSM) technology-based networks... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.89
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs42,810.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,488.98
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 79.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.41 10.90
ROE: -- 8.26 14.09

Latest News about RLCM.NS

BRIEF-Reliance Communications gets final approval from DoT for demerger of wireless business of Sistema Shyam Teleservices

* Gets final approval from DoT for demerger of wireless business of Sistema Shyam Teleservices Limited into co

23 Oct 2017

Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing

MUMBAI Bharti Airtel Ltd is acquiring the Tata conglomerate's consumer mobile business virtually free of charge in a deal that gives India's top wireless player a major subscriber base boost, while stemming the bleed for Tata from a money-losing venture.

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Bharti Airtel to acquire Tata's money-losing mobile unit for nothing

* High debt, eroding profit forcing India telco consolidation (Adds analyst comment, context on telecom market)

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's National Co Law Tribunal to hear RCom, Ericsson case on Nov. 8

* India's National Company Law Tribunal says to hear Reliance Communications, Ericsson case on Nov. 8 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)

06 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's Tech Mahindra files insolvency petitions against Reliance Communications - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

06 Oct 2017

India's RCom says applies to withdraw towers spin-off plan

MUMBAI, Oct 4 India's Reliance Communications said on Wednesday it had applied to a tribunal to withdraw a plan to spin-off its towers business, as a first step towards renegotiating the deal after ending plans to merge its wireless business with a rival.

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Communications files application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business

* Says application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business under RITL been filed as on 3 October ​

04 Oct 2017

RCom reworking tower assets stake sale after wireless deal flop

MUMBAI Reliance Communications is reworking a planned $1.7 billion stake sale in its tower assets after scrapping a proposed merger of its wireless arm with smaller rival Aircel, as its shares tumbled to an all-time low.

03 Oct 2017

India's RCom shares drop 7.8 pct to record low after Aircel merger deal collapses

MUMBAI, Oct 3 Shares of India's Reliance Communications tumbled as much as 7.8 percent in early trade on Tuesday to an all-time low after the company scrapped a proposed merger of its wireless arm with rival Aircel, raising doubts about a debt-reduction plan.

03 Oct 2017

RCom's debt-repayment plan hits snag as Aircel deal collapses

MUMBAI Reliance Communications is reassessing debt repayment options after a deal to merge its wireless arm with smaller rival Aircel was scrapped, dealing a fresh blow to the embattled Indian telecoms company.

02 Oct 2017
