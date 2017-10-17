Edition:
Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS)

RLCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

566.60INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs15.35 (+2.78%)
Prev Close
Rs551.25
Open
Rs550.00
Day's High
Rs569.20
Day's Low
Rs546.65
Volume
4,385,637
Avg. Vol
4,656,673
52-wk High
Rs879.90
52-wk Low
Rs407.25

About

Reliance Capital Limited is a non-banking financial services company. The Company has interests in asset management and mutual funds, pension funds, life and general insurance, commercial finance, home finance, stock broking services, wealth management services, financial products distribution, asset reconstruction and other... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.10
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs139,712.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 252.69
Dividend: 10.50
Yield (%): 1.90

Financials

