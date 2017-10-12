Edition:
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.BO)

RLIN.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

458.00INR
10:49am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.70 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
Rs453.30
Open
Rs455.20
Day's High
Rs459.50
Day's Low
Rs452.60
Volume
53,281
Avg. Vol
300,322
52-wk High
Rs630.00
52-wk Low
Rs426.45

Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) is involved in the infrastructure sector. The Company is a utility company with presence across the chain of power businesses, such as generation, transmission, distribution and power trading. RInfra operates through two segments: Power, and Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC)... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.08
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs124,026.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 262.99
Dividend: 9.00
Yield (%): 1.91

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about RLIN.BO

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure ‍completes transfer of its WRSSS transmission undertakings

* Says ‍completes transfer of its WRSSS transmission undertakings to its wholly owned subsidiaries​

12 Oct 2017

Nifty, Sensex end higher; investors eye Sept-quarter results

Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday but the gains were capped as investors hedged their bets before September-quarter corporate results kick in later this week.

10 Oct 2017

Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead

Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure intends to use proceeds of proposed deal with Adani Transmission to reduce deb‍​t

* Says co intends to utilize proceeds of proposed transaction with Adani Transmission entirely to reduce its deb‍​t Source text - http://bit.ly/2y4ZIkF Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Adani Transmission ‍enters into exclusivity period with Reliance Infrastructure

* Says ‍entering into a period of exclusivity with Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) until January 15, 2018​

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure ‍executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​

* Says ‍executes Business Transfer Agreement (bta) for transfer of its WRSSS Transmission Undertakings​

09 Oct 2017

TABLE-India Commercial Papers deals on F-TRAC-Oct 6

Oct 6 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE002A14565 RELIANCE IND 61D 11-Oct-17 99.9183 5.9690 1 23.4 99.9183

06 Oct 2017

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 5

Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------------

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure says LIC cuts stake in co

* Says LIC cuts 2.271 percent stake in co to 7.449 percent between April 1 to Sept 20, 2017

28 Sep 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 4

Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 1&2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Canpac Multiply Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac

04 Sep 2017
