Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS)
469.30INR
3:59pm IST
Rs15.50 (+3.42%)
Rs453.80
Rs455.00
Rs473.70
Rs452.25
2,441,051
1,861,813
Rs620.05
Rs426.65
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs124,026.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|262.99
|Dividend:
|9.00
|Yield (%):
|1.91
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure completes transfer of its WRSSS transmission undertakings
* Says completes transfer of its WRSSS transmission undertakings to its wholly owned subsidiaries
Nifty, Sensex end higher; investors eye Sept-quarter results
Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday but the gains were capped as investors hedged their bets before September-quarter corporate results kick in later this week.
Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead
Oct 10 Indian shares climbed on Tuesday, with Infosys Ltd gaining after its shareholders approved a buyback plan while Lupin Ltd rose after winning U.S. approval for its hypertension drug.
BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure intends to use proceeds of proposed deal with Adani Transmission to reduce debt
* Says co intends to utilize proceeds of proposed transaction with Adani Transmission entirely to reduce its debt Source text - http://bit.ly/2y4ZIkF Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Adani Transmission enters into exclusivity period with Reliance Infrastructure
* Says entering into a period of exclusivity with Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) until January 15, 2018
BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure executes agreement to transfer WRSSS Transmission Undertakings
* Says executes Business Transfer Agreement (bta) for transfer of its WRSSS Transmission Undertakings
TABLE-India Commercial Papers deals on F-TRAC-Oct 6
Oct 6 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE002A14565 RELIANCE IND 61D 11-Oct-17 99.9183 5.9690 1 23.4 99.9183
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Oct 5
Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------------
BRIEF-Reliance Infrastructure says LIC cuts stake in co
* Says LIC cuts 2.271 percent stake in co to 7.449 percent between April 1 to Sept 20, 2017
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 4
Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 1&2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Canpac Multiply Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac