Relaxo Footwears Ltd (RLXO.NS)
RLXO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
518.60INR
23 Oct 2017
518.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.55 (-1.43%)
Rs-7.55 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
Rs526.15
Rs526.15
Open
Rs526.15
Rs526.15
Day's High
Rs527.40
Rs527.40
Day's Low
Rs515.35
Rs515.35
Volume
12,461
12,461
Avg. Vol
36,494
36,494
52-wk High
Rs554.00
Rs554.00
52-wk Low
Rs350.00
Rs350.00
About
Relaxo Footwears Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of footwear and related products. The principal activity of the Company is the manufacture of footwear made primarily of vulcanized or molded rubber and plastic. Its brands include Hawaii, Flite, Sparx, Schoolmate, Elena, Casualz and Bahamas. Under Hawaii... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs62,269.52
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|120.13
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.85
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.61
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.61
|14.09
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 21
(Repeating to add more Ratings.) Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: -----------------