RMB Holdings Ltd (RMHJ.J)

RMHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

6,470.83ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

11.83 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
6,459.00
Open
6,449.00
Day's High
6,514.00
Day's Low
6,426.00
Volume
631,410
Avg. Vol
1,831,303
52-wk High
6,898.00
52-wk Low
5,493.00

Chart for

About

RMB Holdings Limited (RMH) invests in financial services assets. The Company is also focused on the property sector. The Company evaluates and implements geographic, business and product diversification in RMH and across the portfolio. It has interest in FirstRand Limited (FirstRand), a Southern Africa financial services group.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): R88,782.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,411.70
Dividend: 174.00
Yield (%): 5.20

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates