RMB Holdings Ltd (RMHJ.J)
RMHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
6,470.83ZAc
23 Oct 2017
6,470.83ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
11.83 (+0.18%)
11.83 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
6,459.00
6,459.00
Open
6,449.00
6,449.00
Day's High
6,514.00
6,514.00
Day's Low
6,426.00
6,426.00
Volume
631,410
631,410
Avg. Vol
1,831,303
1,831,303
52-wk High
6,898.00
6,898.00
52-wk Low
5,493.00
5,493.00
About
RMB Holdings Limited (RMH) invests in financial services assets. The Company is also focused on the property sector. The Company evaluates and implements geographic, business and product diversification in RMH and across the portfolio. It has interest in FirstRand Limited (FirstRand), a Southern Africa financial services group.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R88,782.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,411.70
|Dividend:
|174.00
|Yield (%):
|5.20
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09