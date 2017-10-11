Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd (RMIJ.J)
RMIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,991.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
3.00 (+0.08%)
3.00 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
3,988.00
Open
4,019.00
Day's High
4,019.00
Day's Low
3,978.00
Volume
761,941
Avg. Vol
1,888,130
52-wk High
4,391.00
52-wk Low
3,760.00
About
Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited, formerly Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited, is an investment holding company. The Company's segments include Discovery, which services the healthcare funding and insurance markets in South Africa, the United Kingdom, China, Singapore, Australia and the United States, and develops... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R62,789.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,531.44
|Dividend:
|65.00
|Yield (%):
|2.88
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.37
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.41
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.16
|14.09
BRIEF-Rand Merchant Investment says OUTsurance CEO Willem Roos resigned
* RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - CEO OF OUTSURANCE, WILLEM ROOS, HAS RESIGNED WITH EFFECT FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017.
BRIEF-Rand Merchant Investment posts FY headline earnings 3,480 mln rand
Sept 19 RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED