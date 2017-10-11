Edition:
Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd (RMIJ.J)

RMIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,991.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.00 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
3,988.00
Open
4,019.00
Day's High
4,019.00
Day's Low
3,978.00
Volume
761,941
Avg. Vol
1,888,130
52-wk High
4,391.00
52-wk Low
3,760.00

About

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Limited, formerly Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Limited, is an investment holding company. The Company's segments include Discovery, which services the healthcare funding and insurance markets in South Africa, the United Kingdom, China, Singapore, Australia and the United States, and develops... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): R62,789.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,531.44
Dividend: 65.00
Yield (%): 2.88

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.37 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.41 10.90
ROE: -- 4.16 14.09

Latest News about RMIJ.J

BRIEF-Rand Merchant Investment says OUTsurance CEO Willem Roos resigned ​

* RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - ‍CEO OF OUTSURANCE, WILLEM ROOS, HAS RESIGNED WITH EFFECT FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017.​

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Rand Merchant Investment posts FY headline earnings 3,480 mln rand

Sept 19 RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

19 Sep 2017
