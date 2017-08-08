Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd (RMT.NS)
RMT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
867.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.75 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs871.20
Open
Rs872.25
Day's High
Rs879.70
Day's Low
Rs860.05
Volume
7,605
Avg. Vol
22,827
52-wk High
Rs958.90
52-wk Low
Rs552.00
About
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Limited is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. The Company's segments include Steel Tubes and Pipes, and Windmill. It is engaged in the manufacturing of stainless steel pipes and tubes, and carbon steel... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs41,725.77
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|46.73
|Dividend:
|5.50
|Yield (%):
|0.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
BRIEF-Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets domestic order for supply of carbon steel coated pipes
* Bagged new domestic order of 80,000 MT for supply of carbon steel coated pipes to be completed in next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets export order for supply of carbon steel coated pipes
* Says bagged new export order of $29 million for supply of carbon steel coated pipes
BRIEF-Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets export order worth about 1.41 bln rupees
* Gets export order of $22.14 million (about INR 1.41 billion) for supply of carbon steel welded pipes for oil & gas sector Source text - http://bit.ly/2uDdyYK Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets orders worth INR 3.39 bln
* Bagged 2 orders for supply of HSAW pipes aggregating to INR 3.39 billion
BRIEF-Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets orders worth 3.28 bln rupees
* Says company has bagged two new orders aggregating to 3.28 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: