Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets domestic order for supply of carbon steel coated pipes * Bagged new domestic order of 80,000 MT for supply of carbon steel coated pipes to be completed in next 12 months

BRIEF-Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets export order for supply of carbon steel coated pipes * Says bagged new export order of $29 million for supply of carbon steel coated pipes

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets export order worth about 1.41 bln rupees * Gets export order of $22.14 million (about INR 1.41 billion) for supply of carbon steel welded pipes for oil & gas sector

BRIEF-India's Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets orders worth INR 3.39 bln * Bagged 2 orders for supply of HSAW pipes aggregating to INR 3.39 billion