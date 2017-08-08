Edition:
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd (RMT.NS)

RMT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

867.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.75 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs871.20
Open
Rs872.25
Day's High
Rs879.70
Day's Low
Rs860.05
Volume
7,605
Avg. Vol
22,827
52-wk High
Rs958.90
52-wk Low
Rs552.00

About

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Limited is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. The Company's segments include Steel Tubes and Pipes, and Windmill. It is engaged in the manufacturing of stainless steel pipes and tubes, and carbon steel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.41
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs41,725.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 46.73
Dividend: 5.50
Yield (%): 0.62

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about RMT.NS

BRIEF-Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets domestic order for supply of carbon steel coated pipes

* Bagged new domestic order of 80,000 MT for supply of carbon steel coated pipes to be completed in next 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets export order for supply of carbon steel coated pipes

* Says bagged new export order of $29 million for supply of carbon steel coated pipes

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets export order worth about 1.41 bln rupees

* Gets export order of $22.14 million (about INR 1.41 billion) for supply of carbon steel welded pipes for oil & gas sector Source text - http://bit.ly/2uDdyYK Further company coverage:

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets orders worth INR 3.39 bln

* Bagged 2 orders for supply of HSAW pipes aggregating to INR 3.39 billion

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets orders worth 3.28 bln rupees

* Says company has bagged two new orders aggregating to 3.28 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Jun 2017
