Edition:
India

Reinet Investments SCA (RNIJ.J)

RNIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

28,801.00ZAc
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

-199.00 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
29,000.00
Open
29,000.00
Day's High
29,000.00
Day's Low
28,540.00
Volume
50,959
Avg. Vol
3,524,065
52-wk High
29,972.00
52-wk Low
2,532.00

Chart for

About

Reinet Investments SCA is a Luxembourg-based specialized investment fund (SIF) that is listed on the Luxembourg and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges. The Company is established as a regulated securitization vehicle engaged in long-term capital growth investments. Reinet Investments SCA allows its shareholders to participate... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.55
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,623.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 195.94
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 0.89

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 5.49 16.44
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 19.99 10.62
ROE: -- 20.04 14.20

Latest News about RNIJ.J

UPDATE 1-Richemont expects profit jump as trading improves

ZURICH, Oct 17 Cartier owner Richemont said it expects an 80 percent increase in net profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 after demand for luxury watches picked up.

17 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-Richemont says expects 80 percent jump in half year profit

ZURICH, Oct 17 Richemont said it expects an 80 percent increase in profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 after the world's second biggest luxury group reported improving sales and the end of inventory buybacks.

17 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-Richemont hires former LVMH HR head to bolster management team

ZURICH, Sept 21 Luxury goods group Richemont moved to shore up its management team on Thursday by appointing two outsiders to its senior executive committee.

21 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Luxury goods maker Hermes sees risk from strong euro after record first half

* Hermes shares still up some 10 pct since start 2017 (Adds comments from CEO and fund manager, detail)

14 Sep 2017

Apple suppliers dent European shares as rally flags

LONDON European shares steadied on Wednesday as a global equity rally flagged, with Apple suppliers hit after the new iPhone release disappointed with a later than expected shipping date.

13 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Apple suppliers dent European shares as rally flags

* Covestro rises after Bayer sells shares (Adds closing prices)

13 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Richemont takes time to find new leader for watch business

* Still looking for a successor for watch business (Recasts, adds chairman comments, updates shares)

13 Sep 2017

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 13

ZURICH, Sept 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 9,058 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

13 Sep 2017

Richemont sales beat poll, no word on new watchmaking head

GENEVA, Sept 13 Cartier-maker Richemont said its sales rose by a better-than-expected 12 percent at constant currency in the five months to Aug. 31, helped by easy comparables and a strong performance in its jewellery business.

13 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Richemont watches boss makes surprise early departure

* Richemont recently moved to new management structure (Adds comment, details)

14 Jul 2017
» More RNIJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates