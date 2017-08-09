Edition:
India

Rothschild & Co SCA (ROTH.PA)

ROTH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

30.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€30.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
29,259
52-wk High
€32.70
52-wk Low
€20.50

Chart for

About

Rothschild & Co SCA, formerly Paris Orleans SA is a France-based firm that focuses on two core businesses: banking and private equity activities. Banking activities includes investment banking and third-party asset management. These businesses are owned by the holding company Rothschilds Continuation Holdings AG and are... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.35
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,469.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 77.18
Dividend: 0.68
Yield (%): 2.12

Financials

Latest News about ROTH.PA

BRIEF-Rothschild & Co Q1 revenue up at 409 million euros

* ROTHSCHILD GLOBAL ADVISORY: Q1 REVENUE DOWN 6% TO €225 MILLION (Q1 2016/2017: €240 MILLION) (ADDS DIVISION)

09 Aug 2017

Exclusive: Washington Companies in talks to buy Canada's Dominion Diamond - sources

TORONTO Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , the world's third-largest diamond producer by market value, is in advanced and friendly talks with The Washington Companies on a sweetened cash takeover bid, sources told Reuters this week.

15 Jul 2017

Exclusive - Washington Companies in talks to buy Canada's Dominion Diamond: sources

TORONTO Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , the world's third-largest diamond producer by market value, is in advanced and friendly talks with The Washington Companies on a sweetened cash takeover bid, sources told Reuters this week.

15 Jul 2017

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Washington Companies in talks to buy Canada's Dominion Diamond -sources

TORONTO, July 14 Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , the world's third-largest diamond producer by market value, is in advanced and friendly talks with The Washington Companies on a sweetened cash takeover bid, sources told Reuters this week.

15 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Washington Companies in talks to buy Canada's Dominion Diamond -sources

TORONTO, July 14 Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , the world's third-largest diamond producer by market value, is in advanced and friendly talks with The Washington Companies on a sweetened cash takeover bid, sources told Reuters this week.

15 Jul 2017

Exclusive: Washington Companies in talks to buy Canada's Dominion Diamond -sources

TORONTO Dominion Diamond Corp of Canada, the world's third-largest diamond producer by market value, is in advanced and friendly talks with the Washington Companies on a sweetened cash takeover bid, sources told Reuters this week.

14 Jul 2017

Fitch Revises Rothschild & Cie Banque's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDR at 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Rothschild & Cie Banque's (RCB) Outlook to Negative from Stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VR The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that the activities of Banqu

13 Jun 2017

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US

May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.

24 May 2017

Canada's CPPIB pension fund may bid for Dominion Diamond: sources

TORONTO/VANCOUVER The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB)), the country's biggest public pension fund, is considering a bid for Dominion Diamond Corp and is studying the miner's books, people familiar with the process told Reuters. 

11 May 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's CPPIB pension fund may bid for Dominion Diamond -sources

TORONTO/VANCOUVER, May 11 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB)), the country's biggest public pension fund, is considering a bid for Dominion Diamond Corp and is studying the miner's books, people familiar with the process told Reuters.

11 May 2017
» More ROTH.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates