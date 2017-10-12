BRIEF-Roxgold posts Q3 gold production of ‍28,410 ounces at Yaramoko Gold Project * Roxgold Inc - ‍28,410 ounces of gold produced at Yaramoko Gold Project in Q3​

BRIEF-Roxgold increases full year gold production guidance to 115,000 - 125,000 ounces * Roxgold increases full year gold production guidance to 115,000 - 125,000 ounces

BRIEF-Roxgold Inc produces 27,970 oz gold at Yaramoko in Q2 * Roxgold produces 27,970 ounces of gold at Yaramoko in Q2 and remains on track to achieve upper end of annual production guidance

BRIEF-Roxgold expects exploration activities to continue for remainder of 2017 * Roxgold Inc - exploration activities expected to continue for remainder of 2017 with approved budget of $8 million