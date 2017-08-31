BRIEF-Reliance Power seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs * Seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs Source text - http://bit.ly/2eHb5Eq Further company coverage:

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 14 (Repeating to add more ratings.) Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------------

BRIEF-India's Reliance Power June-qtr consol profit down 32 pct * June quarter consol net profit 2.31 billion rupees versus 3.40 billion rupees last year