Reliance Power Ltd (RPOL.NS)

RPOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

39.25INR
3:53pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs39.70
Open
Rs39.65
Day's High
Rs39.90
Day's Low
Rs38.75
Volume
13,335,519
Avg. Vol
3,188,969
52-wk High
Rs50.80
52-wk Low
Rs37.65

Chart for

About

Reliance Power Limited is engaged in the business of generation of power. The Company operates through two segments: Power generation and Associated business activities. The Associated business activities segment includes project management, supervision and support services for generation and allied processes. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.70
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs115,010.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,805.13
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about RPOL.NS

BRIEF-Reliance Power seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs

* Seeks shareholders' nod for private placement of NCDs Source text - http://bit.ly/2eHb5Eq Further company coverage:

31 Aug 2017

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 14

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------------

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Reliance Power June-qtr consol profit down 32 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 2.31 billion rupees versus 3.40 billion rupees last year

31 Jul 2017

The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants

MUMBAI, July 21 In the central Indian village of Raikheda, the construction of a thermal coal power plant once promised jobs and economic progress.

21 Jul 2017
