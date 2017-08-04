RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)
RPS.L on London Stock Exchange
293.99GBp
2:00pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
RPS Group Plc is an international consultancy company. The Company provides independent advice upon the development and management of the built and natural environment; the planning and development of strategic infrastructure, and the evaluation and development of energy, water and other resources. Its segments include Built and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£670.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|224.30
|Dividend:
|4.80
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
RPS Group H1 profit rises 35 pct; expects to beat FY estimates
Aug 4 Infrastructure and resources consultant RPS Group Plc reported a 35 percent rise in first-half profit and said it expects to modestly exceed market expectations for the full year.