Edition:
India

RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)

RPS.L on London Stock Exchange

293.99GBp
2:00pm IST
Change (% chg)

3.24 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
290.75
Open
297.00
Day's High
297.25
Day's Low
293.99
Volume
530
Avg. Vol
199,733
52-wk High
303.75
52-wk Low
162.75

Chart for

About

RPS Group Plc is an international consultancy company. The Company provides independent advice upon the development and management of the built and natural environment; the planning and development of strategic infrastructure, and the evaluation and development of energy, water and other resources. Its segments include Built and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): £670.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 224.30
Dividend: 4.80
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about RPS.L

RPS Group H1 profit rises 35 pct; expects to beat FY estimates

Aug 4 Infrastructure and resources consultant RPS Group Plc reported a 35 percent rise in first-half profit and said it expects to modestly exceed market expectations for the full year.

04 Aug 2017
» More RPS.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates