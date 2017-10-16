Edition:
India

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)

RR.L on London Stock Exchange

926.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
926.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,780,018
52-wk High
994.50
52-wk Low
635.00

Chart for

About

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based engineering company. The Company is focused on power and propulsion systems. Its segments include Civil Aerospace, which is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sales of commercial aero engines and aftermarket services; Defence Aerospace, which is engaged in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): £16,924.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,840.59
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about RR.L

Cheaper rivals target Singapore's aviation maintenance sector

JAKARTA/BANGKOK Singapore, the dominant hub for aircraft maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) in southeast Asia, the world's fastest-growing aviation market, is under threat from low-cost rivals in nearby Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

16 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-Airbus CEO warns of significant fines over corruption probe

PARIS, Oct 13 Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders reiterated on Friday the group could face significant fines as the result of UK and French corruption investigations into the use of middlemen in plane sales.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Inmarsat and Rolls-Royce sign ship energy management agreement

* INMARSAT AND ROLLS-ROYCE SIGN SHIP ENERGY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

21 Sep 2017

Power costs from UK mini nuclear plants similar to offshore wind - Rolls-Royce

LONDON, Sept 12 Small-scale nuclear projects could deliver electricity to Britain for a similar cost as offshore wind, Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday, providing another potential option for a country struggling to get big nuclear projects off the ground.

12 Sep 2017

BMW gears up to mass produce electric cars by 2020

FRANKFURT/MUNICH Germany's BMW is gearing up to mass produce electric cars by 2020 and will to have 12 different models by 2025, it said on Thursday, as traditional manufacturers race to catch up with U.S. electric car pioneer Tesla.

07 Sep 2017

BMW gears up to mass produce electric cars by 2020

FRANKFURT/MUNICH Germany's BMW is gearing up to mass produce electric cars by 2020 and will to have 12 different models by 2025, it said on Thursday, as traditional manufacturers race to catch up with U.S. electric car pioneer Tesla .

07 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-BMW gears up to mass produce electric cars by 2020

* Says electric car range to be up to 700 km (Adds analyst data on costs of battery packs, vehicle range)

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Rolls-Royce, Sanmar signs deal for delivery of 8 engines

* CO, SANMAR SHIPYARDS, TURKEY, SIGNED DEAL FOR DELIVERY OF 8 4000 ENGINES FOR 4 NEW TERMINAL TUGS, INCLUDING OPTION FOR FURTHER FOUR ENGINES Source text - (http://bit.ly/2wLScay) Further company coverage:

15 Aug 2017

UK fraud office expects decision on GSK, Rolls-Royce cases next year

LONDON The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Thursday it expects to decide next year whether it will file criminal charges in bribery investigations related to drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline and aero engine company Rolls-Royce .

11 Aug 2017

UK fraud office expects decision on GSK, Rolls-Royce cases next year

LONDON The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said on Thursday it expects to decide next year whether it will file criminal charges in bribery investigations related to drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline and aero engine company Rolls-Royce.

10 Aug 2017
» More RR.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates