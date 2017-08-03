Edition:
Randgold Resources Ltd (RRS.L)

RRS.L on London Stock Exchange

7,395.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
7,395.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
493,475
52-wk High
8,255.00
52-wk Low
5,410.00

About

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company's activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.55
Market Cap(Mil.): £7,018.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 94.07
Dividend: 80.92
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about RRS.L

UPDATE 2-Randgold reports 53 pct rise in H1 profit, cash pile mounts

LONDON, Aug 3 African gold miner Randgold on Thursday reported a 53 percent rise in half-year profit and a mounting cash pile, and said it was well on the way to developing projects that will position it for an eventual increase in demand.

03 Aug 2017

FTSE climbs to one-week high as BoE stays put; strong earnings help

MILAN, Aug 3 UK blue chips rose to a one-week high on Thursday after the Bank of England kept rates on hold, hitting the pound and lifting export-oriented stocks accordingly.

03 Aug 2017

British blue chips gain as BoE stays put; strong earnings help

* Energy stocks, banks weigh (Recasts, adds details, updates prices)

03 Aug 2017

Results help Next, Randgold shine on deflated FTSE; Convatec slumps

LONDON, Aug 3 Earnings drove the action on Britain's FTSE 100 on Thursday, though strong gains in retailer Next and miner Randgold Resources were not enough to offset weakness in banks, energy stocks and medical technology firm Convatec.

03 Aug 2017

Britain's FTSE edges up, Whitbread sinks on deteriorating consumer outlook

LONDON, April 25 British shares edged higher on Tuesday as a strong Europe-wide market rally after the first round of the French election dissipated and investors focused on corporate results which indicated tougher times ahead for consumer goods stocks.

25 Apr 2017

Earnings vs. Estimates