Rogers Sugar Inc (RSI.TO)

RSI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.27CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$6.27
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
189,866
52-wk High
$6.94
52-wk Low
$5.90

About

Rogers Sugar Inc. holds all of the common shares of Lantic Inc. (Lantic). Lantic is engaged in sugar business and operates as a refiner, processor, distributor and marketer of sugar products in Canada. As a sugar processor in Western Canada, Lantic supplies over 90% of the demand for refined sugar in that region. Lantic has two... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.69
Market Cap(Mil.): $665.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 105.73
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 5.72

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about RSI.TO

BRIEF-Rogers Sugar report Q3 adj net earnings per share $0.10

* Rogers Sugar Inc: interim report for the 3rd quarter 2017 results

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Rogers Sugar to acquire premier growth platform in maple syrup for $160.3 mln

* Rogers sugar to acquire premier growth platform in maple syrup

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Rogers Sugar qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Rogers Sugar Inc interim report for the 2nd quarter 2017 results

04 May 2017
