Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RSTC.NS)

RSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

87.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs87.35
Open
Rs87.75
Day's High
Rs88.40
Day's Low
Rs86.25
Volume
2,845,768
Avg. Vol
4,162,594
52-wk High
Rs106.40
52-wk Low
Rs40.60

About

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited is a fertilizer and chemical manufacturing company. The Company manufactures Urea, Complex Fertilizers, Bio-fertilizers, Micro-nutrients, water soluble fertilizers, soil conditioners and a range of Industrial Chemicals. The Company operates through the segments, including TROMBAY, THAL...

Overall

Beta: 1.59
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs50,893.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 551.69
Dividend: 1.10
Yield (%): 1.19

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

Latest News about RSTC.NS

BRIEF-Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers issues commercial paper in favour of SBI

* Issued commercial paper for INR 2.75 billion on Sept 7, 2017, in favour of State Bank of India Source text - http://bit.ly/2waSne0 Further company coverage:

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers June-qtr PAT up 5 pct

* June quarter PAT 205.5 million rupees versus profit of 195.6 million rupees last year

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers updates on sale of 27.6 mln shares by India govt

* Floor price for offer at 74.25 rupees per share Source text: [President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Government of India has submitted to the Exchange, an announcement with respect to offer for sale through Stock Exchange Mechanism for sale upto 2,75,84,405 equity shares of the Company (Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited) by President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Government of

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers issued commercial paper for 1.80 bln rupees in favour of SBI

* Issued commercial paper for 1.80 billion rupees on 8th June, 2017, in favour of State Bank Of India

08 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers March-qtr profit rises about 36 pct

* March quarter total income from operations 22.16 billion rupees

19 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates