* Floor price for offer at 74.25 rupees per share Source text: [President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Government of India has submitted to the Exchange, an announcement with respect to offer for sale through Stock Exchange Mechanism for sale upto 2,75,84,405 equity shares of the Company (Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited) by President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Government of