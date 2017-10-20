Renishaw PLC (RSW.L)
RSW.L on London Stock Exchange
4,777.00GBp
4:22pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Renishaw plc is a metrology company. The Company operates through two segments: metrology and healthcare. The Company's metrology products are used in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The healthcare products include engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, diagnosis of infectious diseases,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£3,399.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|72.79
|Dividend:
|39.50
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
Britain's Renishaw Q1 revenue jumps on strong demand in Far East
Oct 20 Precision engineering group Renishaw Plc posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Friday as demand for its precision measuring devices increased in manufacturing hubs like the Far East.
BRIEF-Precision engineering group Renishaw's Q1 revenue jumps 26 pct
* Q1 REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE 26 PERCENT TO 142.3 MILLION STG
Renishaw raises revenue, pretax profit forecasts again
May 10 Precision engineering group Renishaw Plc on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts for the second time this year, allaying concerns of economic and political uncertainties in many of its markets.