UPDATE 2-UK's Restaurant Group sees volume improvement amid turnaround Aug 31 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc said new menus at its chains Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito were drawing customers, although it posted a 2.2 percent fall in first half sales.

UK's Restaurant Group says HY adjusted pretax profit down 30.4 pct Aug 31 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc reported a 30.4 percent drop in its underlying first-half pretax profit on Thursday, as slowing consumer spending weighed on sales.

BRIEF-Restaurant Group posts H1 adjusted pretax profit of 25.5 mln pounds * H1 TOTAL SALES DOWN 1.9% ON A 26 WEEK COMPARABLE BASIS; DOWN 7.1% ON A STATUTORY BASIS

UPDATE 1-Restaurant Group, Greene King appoint CFOs Aug 11 Britain's Restaurant Group, operator of Frankie & Benny's and other chains, and pubs group Greene King appointed new chief financial officers on Friday.

Restaurant Group, Greene King get new finance heads Aug 11 Frankie & Benny's chain owner Restaurant Group named Kirk Davis as chief financial officer on Friday, scooping him from pub firm Greene King, where he oversaw the company's Spirit Pub Company acquisition.

BRIEF-Restaurant Group names Kirk Davis CFO * Kirk Davis will start with business in February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Restaurant Group names Paul May as non-executive director * Announce appointment of Paul May as a non-executive director. He will join board on 3 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

UPDATE 2-Restaurant Group gets off to stronger start in 2017 amid turnaround May 26 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc is making progress with its turnaround efforts, it said on Friday, as the struggling pub and restaurants operator reported a slower-than-expected decline in comparable sales for the first 20 weeks of the year.

Britain's Restaurant Group reports slip in sales May 26 Britain's Restaurant Group Plc said comparable sales for the 20 weeks to May 21 fell 1.8 percent and warned sales could fall further over the rest of the year as people cut spending on movies and travel.