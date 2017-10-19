Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO.L)
321.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
321.60
--
--
--
--
4,145,880
321.60
204.50
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£5,581.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,837.33
|Dividend:
|1.14
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09
UPDATE 1-Rentokil reports 13.7 pct rise in Q3 revenue
Oct 19 Rentokil Initial Plc, the British pest control and business services company reported on Thursday a 13.7 percent rise in underlying third-quarter revenue to 579.5 million pounds ($764 million), boosted by acquisitions.
Rentokil reports 13.7 pct rise in Q3 revenue
Oct 19 British support services company Rentokil Initial Plc reported a 13.7 percent rise in ongoing third-quarter revenue on Thursday boosted by its pest control unit.
Rentokil profit surges on gains from Haniel JV
July 27 - British support services company Rentokil Initial Plc said its pre-tax profit surged in the first-half, as the company gained from the disposal of businesses, including those transferred into the Haniel joint venture.
EU mergers and takeovers (June 8)
BRUSSELS, June 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRIEF-european Commission clears Rentokil-Haniel joint venture
* european Commission unconditional clearance: Rentokil initial joint venture with Haniel
EU mergers and takeovers (May 31)
BRUSSELS, May 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: