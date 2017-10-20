Russel Metals Inc (RUS.TO)
RUS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
27.86CAD
20 Oct 2017
27.86CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$27.86
$27.86
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
167,353
167,353
52-wk High
$29.78
$29.78
52-wk Low
$19.81
$19.81
About
Russel Metals Inc. is a metals distribution and processing company. The Company primarily distributes steel products. The Company operates through three segments: metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors. The Company provides processing and distribution services to a base of approximately 43,000 end users... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,722.15
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|61.79
|Dividend:
|0.38
|Yield (%):
|5.45
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Hiap Teck Venture Berhad (HTVE.KL)
|RM0.40
|--
|Steel & Tube Holdings Limited (STU.NZ)
|$2.01
|+0.01
|ACN 004 410 833 Ltd (ARI.AX)
|$0.02
|--
|Kloeckner & Co SE (KCOGn.DE)
|€10.66
|+0.25
|Metals USA Holdings Corp (MUSA.N)
|$73.02
|+0.16