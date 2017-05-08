Edition:
India

Rushil Decor Ltd (RUSH.NS)

RUSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

956.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.55 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs964.85
Open
Rs966.00
Day's High
Rs979.90
Day's Low
Rs935.50
Volume
24,644
Avg. Vol
44,072
52-wk High
Rs1,145.00
52-wk Low
Rs518.00

Chart for

About

Rushil Decor Limited is engaged in the business of laminated sheets and other allied items, and medium density fiber board. The Company's segments include Decorative Laminated Sheets, Particle Board and Medium Density Fiber Board. Its brands include VIR Laminate, Signor and VIR MDF. Its products include Single Sided Or... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.59
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs13,890.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 14.51
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.05

Financials

Latest News about RUSH.NS

BRIEF-India's Rushil Decor March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 64.5 million rupees versus 6.8 million rupees year ago

08 May 2017
» More RUSH.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates