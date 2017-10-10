Edition:
India

Robert Walters Plc (RWA.L)

RWA.L on London Stock Exchange

585.50GBp
2:28pm IST
Change (% chg)

3.00 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
582.50
Open
585.50
Day's High
585.50
Day's Low
585.50
Volume
1,092
Avg. Vol
142,789
52-wk High
605.00
52-wk Low
316.00

Chart for

About

Robert Walters plc is a United Kingdom-based professional recruitment consultancy. The Company offers specialist professional recruitment and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company's segments are Asia Pacific, UK, Europe and Other International. Other International consists of the United States, South Africa, the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.52
Market Cap(Mil.): £398.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 74.54
Dividend: 2.75
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about RWA.L

Recruiter Robert Walters raises full-year profit forecast again

Oct 10 British recruiter Robert Walters raised its full-year profit forecast for a second time, after it reported a 22 percent jump in quarterly net fee income to a record high.

10 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Robert Walters says banks continue hiring in London

* Q2 UK net fee up 13 pct, domestic financial hiring up 10 pct

12 Jul 2017

Robert Walters expects annual profit to beat market expectations

July 12 British recruiter Robert Walters said it expects profit before tax for the year to beat market expectations after it reported a jump in fee income in the second quarter.

12 Jul 2017
» More RWA.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates