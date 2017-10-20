Edition:
RWE AG (RWEG.DE)

RWEG.DE on Xetra

21.48EUR
4:04pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
€21.45
Open
€21.39
Day's High
€21.54
Day's Low
€21.35
Volume
627,588
Avg. Vol
3,667,149
52-wk High
€21.69
52-wk Low
€11.02

About

RWE AG (RWE) is a holding company. The Company is a supplier of electricity and natural gas in Europe. The Company is engaged in production of lignite and electricity generation from gas, coal, nuclear and renewables, to energy trading and distribution, and the supply of electricity, gas and other solutions. The Company's... (more)

Beta: 0.79
Market Cap(Mil.): €11,727.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 614.75
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): --

RWE looking at Uniper's gas and coal-fired plants: source

DUESSELDORF, Germany RWE is casting its eye over rival energy utility Uniper's gas and coal-fired power plants in Germany, the Benelux countries and in Britain, a person familiar with the matter said.

20 Oct 2017

RWE likely to target Uniper assets after Fortum takeover: sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Germany's RWE is likely to buy Uniper assets that Fortum sells after the Finnish firm's planned 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover rather than launch a counterbid, investors and M&A sources said.

13 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-RWE likely to target Uniper assets after Fortum takeover-sources

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Oct 13 Germany's RWE is likely to buy Uniper assets that Fortum sells after the Finnish firm's planned 8.05 billion euro ($9.5 billion) takeover rather than launch a counterbid, investors and M&A sources said.

13 Oct 2017

Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market

LONDON Swiss trading houses are muscling in on the global market for liquefied natural gas, until now the preserve of energy giants, and expect to grab a $10 billion (£7.55 billion) share of the rapidly growing business this year.

12 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Kurdistan pays $1 bln to Dana Gas, partners to settle London case

* KRG working on improving finances ahead of referendum (Adds context, background)

30 Aug 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

15 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Banks lead relief rally for European stocks, fundamentals back in focus

* RWE gains after strong results, better outlook (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

14 Aug 2017

UPDATE 3-RWE sees earnings boost as dull weather boosts demand for conventional power

* Shares best-performing blue-chip so far this year (Recasts, adds CEO comment on gas plants, shares)

14 Aug 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

14 Aug 2017

RWE's gas plants margins rise, shares top German blue chips

FRANKFURT Margins at German energy group RWE's gas-fired power plants were higher than expected in the first half, it said on Monday, and it now expects full-year profits to be at the upper end of its outlook range.

14 Aug 2017
