Renewi PLC (RWI.L)

RWI.L on London Stock Exchange

104.20GBp
4:07pm IST
Change (% chg)

5.65 (+5.73%)
Prev Close
98.55
Open
103.00
Day's High
106.50
Day's Low
102.50
Volume
1,268,945
Avg. Vol
1,662,467
52-wk High
109.00
52-wk Low
78.25

Renewi plc, formerly Shanks Group plc, is a waste-to-product company. The Company operates through five business divisions: Netherlands Commercial, Belgium Commercial, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams and Municipal. The Netherlands Commercial division is engaged in collecting, sorting, treating and recycling commercial and household... (more)

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): £855.83
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 799.84
Dividend: 2.10
Yield (%): --

