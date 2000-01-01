Renewi PLC (RWI.L)
RWI.L on London Stock Exchange
104.20GBp
4:07pm IST
Change (% chg)
5.65 (+5.73%)
Prev Close
98.55
Open
103.00
Day's High
106.50
Day's Low
102.50
Volume
1,268,945
Avg. Vol
1,662,467
52-wk High
109.00
52-wk Low
78.25
About
Renewi plc, formerly Shanks Group plc, is a waste-to-product company. The Company operates through five business divisions: Netherlands Commercial, Belgium Commercial, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams and Municipal. The Netherlands Commercial division is engaged in collecting, sorting, treating and recycling commercial and household... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£855.83
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|799.84
|Dividend:
|2.10
|Yield (%):
|--