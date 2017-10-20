Rexel SA (RXL.PA)
RXL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
14.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
14.70EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€14.70
€14.70
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,097,606
1,097,606
52-wk High
€17.19
€17.19
52-wk Low
€12.10
€12.10
About
Rexel SA is a France-based company that is engaged in the distribution of electrical parts and supplies to professionals. The Group offers electrical products and solutions to professionals for buildings and for residential, industrial, and tertiary infrastructures, through its points of sale. The Company serves principally... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€4,246.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|303.34
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|2.86
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09