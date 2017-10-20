Recylex SA (RXPA.PA)
RXPA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
15.61EUR
20 Oct 2017
15.61EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€15.61
€15.61
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
277,052
277,052
52-wk High
€15.97
€15.97
52-wk Low
€1.95
€1.95
About
Recylex SA, also known as Recylex, is a France-based company engaged in the industrial recycling sector. The Company’s activities include the production and recycling of lead and plastic (recycling from automobile and industrial batteries), recycling of zinc, and the production of zinc oxides and special metals for electronic... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€254.13
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|25.21
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--