Raymond Ltd (RYMD.NS)
RYMD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
907.75INR
23 Oct 2017
907.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs15.20 (+1.70%)
Rs15.20 (+1.70%)
Prev Close
Rs892.55
Rs892.55
Open
Rs897.00
Rs897.00
Day's High
Rs913.45
Rs913.45
Day's Low
Rs889.30
Rs889.30
Volume
610,962
610,962
Avg. Vol
722,274
722,274
52-wk High
Rs918.65
Rs918.65
52-wk Low
Rs458.00
Rs458.00
About
Raymond Limited is an Indian lifestyle, textile and branded apparel company. The Company is engaged in Wool and Wool Blended Fabric, and Shirting Fabric. The Company's segments are Textile, which includes Branded Fabric; Denim & Shirting, which includes Denim and Shirting Fabric; Apparel, which includes Branded Readymade... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs52,115.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|61.38
|Dividend:
|1.25
|Yield (%):
|0.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
TABLE-India's Raymond June-qtr loss narrows y/y
July 26 - Indian textile and branded apparel company Raymond Ltd reported the following results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier. June 2017 June 2016 Net loss 58.7 155.9 Total Income 12398.5 10888.8 Note: The results are consolidated. All figures are in million rupees unless stated otherwise. Source text - http://bit.ly/2uzKu2Z (Bengaluru new
BRIEF-Raymond sets up greenfield garment manufacturing facility in Africa
* Says Raymond sets up greenfield garment manufacturing facility in Africa
BRIEF-Raymond recommends dividend of 1.25 rupees per share
* March quarter consol net profit 336.8 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qmNpbA) Further company coverage: